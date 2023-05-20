Rekordmeister Schumacher reportedly once paid a million to see his F1 teammate’s contract.

Formula 1 history is one filled with legendary moments. It is sometimes said that the F1 world is just like the real world, only with everything turned up to volume 11. There is heroism, there is drama and sometimes (very) nasty human traits can be discerned in our heroes. Now we don’t want to classify this story directly under the latter, but it does have a touch of sad.

Strolling about the webz, the undersigned recently came across a story that he (third person singular) did not yet know from the F1 world. And that is *cough* quite rare, considering all the hours, days, months and years that have already been ‘lost’ in acquiring F1 knowledge through the various media. There is therefore a chance that the valued reader does not know about it either. So here’s a moment to put that right.

The story goes that Michael Schumacher paid a million (Dollar?) to his teammate Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Why? Well, the German wanted to see Patrese’s contract. This had a ‘good’ reason. Schumacher earned ‘only’ two million dollars at Benetton at that time. However, he had a clause in his contract that none of his teammates could earn more than him. Unless that teammate in question involved Senna, Prost or Mansell.

With all due respect, Patrese did not fit into that list at home. The Italian veteran did his seventeenth and last season in the premier class after a long career. In fact, Patrese was more or less the Barrichello of his time. He ended up winning six races and taking 37 podiums. However, he became most famous for driving 256 races, which was a record at the time. Until it was taken away in 2008 by… Barrichello. In other words, Patrese was a great talent who never fully broke through and eventually became a very respectable second. With a nice woman, by the way.

Also in 1993, Patrese took two more podiums for Benetton. But that didn’t go without a hitch. There was some resentment with team boss Flavio Briatore in the middle of the year. Patrese then talked to McLaren team boss Ron Dennis about a potential move to the team from Woking. That transfer never materialized. But Dennis learned from this that Patrese made…three million a year. More than Schumacher’s two million.

Now the rumor, which is not very credible knowing Ron Dennis, wants that Ron leaked this to the Schumacher camp. This to create at least a little annoyance within Benetton and maybe even to make a shot at the services of Schumi. In any case, the German and his team were not amused. So much so that they apparently gave Patrese another million on the side in exchange for sharing the details of his contract.

It turned out that Patrese did indeed receive three million, although part of that was paid (in)directly by personal sponsors. Nevertheless, team boss Flavio Briatore smelled danger. He did not want to lose the super talent Schumacher. So he offered Schumacher a deal worth twenty million dollars. Now you can buy a sandwich with sprinkles for that, but in those days it was a lot of money.

The rest is history. Patrese took his extra million and retired from F1 after 1993. Schumacher became a big earner and stayed with Flava Flav and Benetton for another two years. That team took the drivers’ title with the German in 1994 and 1995 and also the constructors’ title in 1995 as Benetton-Renault. Ron Dennis was initially left empty-handed. He lost Senna to Williams, got hopeless Peugeot engines in 1994. The not always sympathetic Briton would only win a race with his team in 1997.

So sometimes karma works (a little). Although; if you look now Schumacher has of course not been lucky, Flava Flav has been banned from the sport and Ron Dennis has more or less been sent away from his own team. So things are always relative.

