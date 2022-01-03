Michael Schumacher it is not a name like any other. And not only for the sporting merits he has earned on the pitch, but also for the humanitarian ones. A champion on and off the track, the seven-time world champion has visited Sarajevo twice (in 1996 and 1997) after the end of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to help raise funds for injured children and give them a joy with photos and gifts. The German, who turns 53 today, has donated a total of 1.5 million euros to children’s projects in Sarajevo, Senegal and Peru. “If the children of Sarajevo are guilty only because they are children then I am also a child from Sarajevo“, Kaiser Schumi said in 1996.

25 years later, when Michael’s conditions are in the strictest secrecy after the terrible accident on the snow in Meribel on 29 December 2013, those guys who, thanks to Schumacher, have found their smile again want to repay it in their own way, with a beautiful mural (nearing completion) on a building in the Sarajevo district where Schumacher visited them.

The plan was initially to complete the work today, for the birthday of the former Ferrari driver. But the artists of the association “Obojena Klapa“They did not want to deliver an imperfect mural to the city, and therefore it will take a few more days:”We decided the mural should be excellent instead of timely“, These are the words of the artist Benjamin Cengic to the Bosnian newspaper N1. “If necessary, we will take even longer to make it as beautiful as possible“.