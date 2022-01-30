Last season did not give any particular satisfaction at home Haas. The American team did not collect any championship points, making people talk more for the internal tensions between their two drivers – both debutants in F1 – than for the performance of the car. Mick Schuamcher And Nikita Mazepin they have often shown that they have two characters that are difficult to complement each other and not infrequently they have come at loggerheads between them on the track. Even in front of the microphones there was a certain mutual intolerance, which exploded with some vitriolic statements made by Mazepin at the end of qualifying for the Dutch GP.

If 2021 was a transition year, however, next season the US team is called to at least be competitive for positions close to the points. Also for this you will need one greater collaboration between the two pilots. According to the number one on the Haas wall, Gunther Steiner, the relationship between German and Russian, however, would fortunately be improving. A little like what happened in the past between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, the ‘famous’ lectures of the Bolzano team principal would have served the purpose. “I think the situation improved a lot last year“Said Steiner, in an interview with the site RacingNews365.com.

“I remember that after [una] tender, when we sat down, I told them: ‘Boys, I can’t always tell you what to do, as well as the other staff. You need to find your space, both of you, so as not to harm each other. Because it’s not good for any of you, nor for the team ‘“ said the 56-year-old manager. “Since then I have been able to see that there has been a really good improvement. I think there is much more respect “Steiner added. In the championship that ended in December, the confrontation between the two was clearly won by Schumacher, who in qualifying preceded his teammate on 20 out of 22 occasions.