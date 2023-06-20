Williams, Sargeant risks? Schumacher is a hypothesis

One of the riders most in trouble at the start of the season is Logan Sargeant. The American still seems like a foreign body to Formula 1, and has sometimes made serious mistakes while speaking of a rookie, such as the rear-end collision against Nyck de Vries in the final restart of the Melbourne Grand Prix.

Of course, young people need to be given time, and Sargeant deserves other opportunities, which have been granted to all those of his age. However, Williams could consider other candidates for the role of second driver. And she may soon, because patience has a limit: it was the same for Mick Schumacher in Haas, yet in the case of the German there was talk of a champion of Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Sargeant doesn’t own Schumacher’s titles, he has a third place in Formula 3 to his credit. And if the American were to continue to disappoint, it could be the former Haas driver who took his place at Grove.

Schumacher’s words

Also considering the strong link between Mercedes – of which the German is a reserve – and Williams, Schumacher could be more easily called by the British team: “I am always ready. Trust me, I’m working hard and hope to be back in the car soon“, he told his compatriots at RTL. “Am I willing to switch to Williams? Yes, I would. It is unlikely that such a thing will happen now, after all there are contracts that are usually fulfilled. But basically, I think any team is a good option“. Sargeant’s contract is annual, therefore it expires in 2023: if it continues like this, a reconfirmation would be difficult. Here then is that Schumacher can seriously think about getting back on track, also because Williams has proved to be a suitable team for drivers looking for a relaunch: after being “spat on” by Red Bull, Alex Albon relaunched himself at Grove and is ready to take flight again.