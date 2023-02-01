There are certain sentences which, once written, can produce a certain impression on the reader. “Schumacher at McLaren” it is one of these, especially for those who followed Formula 1 in the 90s and 2000s, when Michael Schumacher, at the wheel of Ferrari, was the main antagonist of the Woking team. The duels between the German from Kerpen and Mika Hakkinen have become legendary and have contributed to writing memorable pages in the history of this sport. Now, therefore, it certainly has an effect to think that those two names are on the same side. McLaren and Schumacher together, therefore. The reference is obviously to Mick Schumacherson of the seven times world champion who throughout his career found himself on the opposite barricade to that of the Woking team.

It was the same woman who made the unexpected announcement McLaren who revealed that he has signed an agreement with the 2020 F2 champion. Schumacher, already selected by Mercedes as the third driver for 2023, will also be available to the papaya team. In reality, it is a fairly common practice to share drivers within the Mercedes-powered ‘family’. Last year Nyck De Vries drove during the year – between tests, free practice and a GP – for all four teams supported by the star’s house, including the official one. In the announcement tweet, McLaren did not fail to mention an anecdote from the book ‘Heart’. Indeed, Schumacher will meet again in Woking Andrea Stella, now team principal but formerly performance engineer of his father Michael at Ferrari. The photos published by the British team show how Mick Schumacher has already visited the Woking factory and also tested the seats with his new team.