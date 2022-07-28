After the excellent results obtained in the Austrian Grand Prix, with both drivers in the points zone at the Red Bull Ring, the Haas will try to make up for it immediately Hungary, exactly one week after the complex weekend lived in France. In addition to the penalty served by Magnussen, who had started from the back of the grid with the replacement of the engine – ending his race prematurely – the US team had not reached the top 10 even with Mick Schumacherwho, on the team’s decision, will still have the third power unit available before the change that will take place in Belgium.

However, unlike his teammate, the German will not even be able to count on updates that will be brought by Haas to the Hungaroring, also due to the numerous accidents that have occurred this year that have left the team practically without spare parts for its VF-22: “I expect we will be very strong here – commented Schumacher – last year we went strong to a certain extent, and I feel comfortable in this place, which is always nice and warm, and I think it will be quite positive for our car. It is quite short, there are many laps and many curves, so there are few opportunities to rest, which means that i concentration levels must be quite high. I always like to go there, I enjoyed it during F2 and F3, so I can’t wait to go back and hope to get a good result this year. I think after the first race we expected to be far ahead in the standings than at the moment, but we are slowly catching up, and I think having a good end of the season is just as valuable as a good start. Unfortunately we missed the start, but now we can redeem ourselves and have a good season finale ”.

A weekend that therefore promises to be delicate in many respects, including those listed by Kevin Magnussenready to return to a path that is as pleasant as it is complex to tackle: “Apparently it will be incredibly hot and Hungary is a difficult track – he has declared – there is not much time to relax on the short straights. It is a physically difficult race and with the temperatures in Europe it will be even tougher. I think the car will be fine, as it performed well on a large variety of different tracks. It is always exciting to receive updates on the car. You hope to have big improvements, but you always have to work on it: it is rare that a package is installed and everything always works perfectly from the first round. Let’s see how this weekend goes. So far it has been a good year, even if in terms of luck it has not gone well: every time we have taken risks, fate has turned its back on us. Even without updates we were competitive, and it was a big step up from last year. Vettel? He is a legend of our sport, he has been a fantastic example both as a driver and as an ambassador of Formula 1, I wish him the best “.