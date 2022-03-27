The images of the terrible accident that occurred in qualifying a Mick Schumacher they had aroused a state of general apprehension for the health conditions of the young German driver, who fortunately came out unharmed from the violent crash. Number 47, discharged from the hospital from Jeddah after further investigations, will not take part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a precaution, with the decision of Haas to field only Kevin Magnussen taken by team principal Günther Steiner.

Yet, Schumacher himself would have liked to play the race anyway, as confirmed by the person concerned in the hours following the great scare. Michael’s son, in fact, explained this will of him to the press on the eve of the race: “I’m definitely ready to participate, or I’d still be ready to do it – admitted the 23-year-old – the problem is mainly related to the management of the components and parts of the car in general; we have to analyze in such a way that we are definitely able to be able to race for Melbourne. For the second race, spare parts are usually quite difficult to find at this time of year. I therefore imagined that it could be complex in this respect, but I still hoped to compete today ”.

In addition, the German explained what happened in the moments immediately following the impact against the protective wall, after which he did not get out of the car for reasons that later turned out to be other than a potential injury: “I felt 100% – he reassured – I was mostly frustrated and bothered by what had happened. I was just reflecting on what I had just been through, and what I could have done better. I think I just wanted to make sure, before I started moving erratically, that everything was okay. At the same time, all the commissioners and doctors who intervened realized that I was fine. It was a gross thinga – he added – from what I understand, I was around 270km / h when I hit the wall. Such an accident with a road car wouldn’t have been very nice. Thankfully, today’s cars are so safe that I was able to get out and into the paddock without any problems. Once I lost my rear, I knew what was going to happen, and I had a way to prepare ”.