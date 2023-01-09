The 2023 season will be the first, after two years, without the presence of Mick Schumacher on the starting grid. The former official Haas driver, after failing to reconfirm for the upcoming championship, has in fact signed up for the Mercedes as third guidewith the hope of being able to return to Formula 1 as early as 2024. A goal that, curiously, he managed to achieve just last year Alexander Albonin a scenario very similar to what the 23-year-old son of art is experiencing and will experience.

The current Williams driver had in fact completed his return in Circus with the Grove team in 2022, after a year spent as a test driver of Red Bull. Previously, at the end of 2020, Anglo-Thai was not reappointed for the 2021 as official pilot of the Milton Keynes company, thus ‘regressing’ to the position of reserve pilot. Always in that 2021Albon alternated this role with that of driver in DTMGerman GT category in which he won a race at the Nürburgring contributing to the success of AF Corse in the constructors’ championship and showed off in the eyes of the F1 teams.

A story that Schumacher could also live, regardless of the category he would face. But no. It was the German himself who confirmed his desire to remain solely and exclusively in Formula 1, who denied the hypothesis of dividing his role between the Circus and other leagues: “Driving something other than Formula 1 doesn’t interest me – explained to gpfans. com – once you’ve tasted the best, you won’t settle for less. Next season I will be present at all races 99% of the time, so that I can be back on the starting grid in 2024.”