Mick Schumacher bitter taste after failure to confirm in Haas. The German driver, who will have to settle for a reserve role for 2023 at most, believes he has done what is necessary to deserve the seat for next season as well. Team principal Günther Steiner had different opinions and dropped him by calling in Nico for him Hulkenbergin the hope that the #27 experience will bring those points that Schumacher left on the street.

The son of the seven-time world champion claimed the goodness of his two years in Haas: “I feel I’ve done a great job. I respect Haas’ choice and am focused on the future. We’ve had ups and downs, but the important thing is to have a growth path, and let’s not forget that it was only my second year in Formula 1. Plus, I don’t even know if 2021 can be considered a debut year, we were simply behind everyone“, these are the words of the German, who refers to the drastic change in regulation that took place last winter and the slowness of Haas in 2021. “This year I had to get used to being and fighting in the scrum pack. I think over the course of the season we managed to do that and I think I got the most out of every situation“. In recent weeks, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has expressed words of esteem for the 2020 Formula 2 champion, suggesting that Schumacher was at the top of the Silver Arrows list to replace Nyck De Vries as third driver, given the passage of the Dutchman in Alpha Tauri. Clearly there will be the Ferrari knot to resolve, with the 23-year-old linked to the Maranello Academy since January 2019, with the Italian team that could interrupt the working relationship with Michael’s son, to guarantee him better career prospects.