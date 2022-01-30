Formula 1, land of innovations. No other sport knows how to reinvent itself continuously in search of the hundredth – sometimes the thousandth – that makes the difference between a victory and a defeat. Continuous progress, the constant pursuit of performance are inescapable characteristics of the Circus, and will reappear again in 2022, when the ten teams will have to face the challenge of new cars and changed regulations.

The upcoming season will also be the second for Mick Schumacher. The Haas driver will be awaited by an important test: it is true that his car could be more competitive than in 2021, but Kaiser Michael’s son may not yet have the right experience to immediately interpret the new generation of cars in the best possible way. .

Schumacher, however, is not afraid of 2022: “I know I got compliments from the fans, it was a boost, especially at the start of the season. I can only thank the people who say these things, it means a lot to me, it means that they notice what I am doing“, He told GPFans. “Obviously, I don’t do this for anyone but myself. I am running because I love to run. I love being here and I also love working with great engineers and great minds. Many things are invented in Formula 1 every day: it is a continuous evolution, something always happens and this interests me a lot“.