The dream of every boy who approaches a sport is to compete with the best. There are those who never succeed or only later in time, there are those who have immediately experienced the challenge he has always thought of. Face to face with the legend: October 28, 2001, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg against Michael Schumacher.

The Kaiser was called at the last moment to attend and participate in the last round of the Formula Super A world championship on the Kerpen track, the kart track that raised and trained him as a driver. He accepted, but on one condition: to compete. Bingo, the organizers think. What was an important but niche event took on an unthinkable appeal: Schumacher challenged the future. And he didn’t win.

He didn’t win because since the official practice the asphalt conditions were rather unstable and for the two heats of Saturday afternoon he was forced to leave from the rear. In the first he finished eighth, in the second he retired. The next day Schumi, as documented in the video of Eurosport, gave a show. Starting from 16th place in Final-1, he recovered 12 positions in one lap only to then spin after the bearing that supported the front right hub broke and following a long battle against Rosberg, his team in Mercedes nine years later (and who would make up against an aged Schumi and certainly not with the same bite of his Ferrari days). In an attempt to recover from 16th position in the rain, Schumacher spun and missed the podium, with Rosberg fifth behind new world champion Vitantonio Liuzzi and Hamilton seventh. In Final-2 Schumi reached the finish line in third place, then transformed into second position after Marco’s disqualification Ardigowhile Sauro Cesetti he can still say today that he beat a seven-time world champion. It doesn’t happen every day.