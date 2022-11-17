“Of course I feel sorry for him, but I think managing the Haas team is sometimes difficult to understand“. With these words Sebastian Vettel commented on the US team’s failure to reappoint Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season. Even – and above all – in Abu Dhabi, the veteran was next to his compatriot to give him support, almost as if he were an older brother. The #47 thanked him and spared no barbs at Haas beyond those he had already sent this morning.

“If I had the support of Günther Steiner? Let’s say that I had Sebastian’s support, and for that I’m happy. Günther and I have an ‘ok’ relationship and will remain so“, Schumacher told compatriots from Sky Sports Germany. “We have always had frank communication between me and the team. We have constantly worked on ourselves and tried to work on all the points that needed to be improved. If you compare the beginning and the end of the year, the path has been growth. Above all, the race pace was very positive, qualifying pace has also improved, but apparently not enough“.

Although the road to Formula 1 is not 100% barred (if Logan Sargeant fails to obtain the points for the Superlicence in Abu Dhabi, Williams will not be able to field him in 2023 and could therefore make a sensational turn on Schumacher), it is clear that the German should look around and evaluate a reserve role in a top team, learning from the lesson of Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon, for a year “on the bench” in Mercedes and Red Bull respectively: “There are many options and one thing I have right now is time. I will take the time to see what these options offer me and choose the right one to return. F1 is the only thing that interests me“.