Mick Schumacher he will contest his last race as a driver for the team on Sunday in Abu Dhabi Haas and – at least for the moment – ​​also his last race in Formula 1. In fact, today the non-renewal of the contract by the American team against the German son of the same family, who joined the team in 2021 after winning the Formula 2 title the year before. The team directed by Gunther Steiner preferred his compatriot to Schumacher Nico Hulkenberga long-time veteran but who hadn’t been a starter since 2019, having only played four GPs as a substitute in the last three championships.

The rumors had been leaking for some time how the relationship between Schumacher and the top management of the Kannapolis team were no longer particularly idyllic and a confirmation came from the farewell press releases. That of the 23-year-old driver, in particular, was quite clear. In fact, Schumacher has published a message on his official social channels to certify his absence on the grid next time, not hiding his regret.

“This will be my last race with Haas Mick wrote. I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed with the decision not to renew our contract. However, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. These years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got tough I realized how much I love this sport“. Words that certify a farewell consumed not exactly among smiles.

“It was difficult at times, but I got better and better – continued Schumacher in the message – i learned a lot and now I know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The topic is far from closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to get back on the grid.”. Schumacher’s determination was countered by a press release signed by Gunther Steiner.

The manager from Bolzano wanted to “thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past two years. Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he continued to grow and develop as a rider during his time with Haas. A period that culminated in his first points being scored in F1. While we have chosen to take different directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career.”