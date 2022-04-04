Mick’s Jeddah qualifying incident Schumacher has aroused concern in Haas first of all for the physical condition of the German driver. Once it was ascertained that the latter was okay, the eye went to the VF-22 which crashed into the walls of the Saudi street circuit at over 240 km / h. It was clear from the outset that the damage was enormous (there are those who estimated it at a million dollars), but there is something to save, and it is the chassis.

After the necessary checks, Günther Steiner in fact, he confirmed that Schumacher’s chassis will be reused in the next races, despite the violent accident in Saudi Arabia: “The chassis has some damage, but it’s not really important. The rest of the car was broken, not the chassis, to which we only have to change side impact structures, which have done their job and destroyed themselves. As for the body, there are minor damages that can be easily repaired, and therefore the we will reuse in the next races“.