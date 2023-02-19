You don’t get to the top by accident. Especially when it comes to Formula 1, where a thousandth more or less makes a huge difference. Michael’s domain Schumacher in the Circus was reflected every Sunday, especially in the winning cycle of Ferraribut it was only the tip of the iceberg that began to be built in 1995.

Already from the first day of testing at Fiorano, the Kaiser began to drive two cars: one on the track, the other in the pits, made not of wheels and engines but of men. From the first to the last, Schumacher conquered everyone by setting an example in his daily work, acting as a technical and charismatic leader, a role that Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger – despite their skill – had failed to cover.

In the autumn of 1995, Schumacher joined Ferrari from Benetton and met for the first time a young graduate, Mattia Binotto, who would become the Scuderia’s team principal 24 years later. The engineer from Reggio spoke of the good fortune of having worked with the Kaiser: “Was an extraordinary pilot, which has given us so much, I must say. He was an extraordinary driver for what he won and proved to be, but also for generosity, charisma And leadership. And I believe that we carried that mentality on to our subsequent experiences as well“, Binotto said in a meeting at the Panathlon Club in Parma together with Aldo Costa and Giampaolo Dallara. “I still carry it with me today in my professional career, I think it was the same for Aldo in Mercedes and Dallara. As a team principal, I also tried to remember what the culture of the time was and how to apply it. At the time we were racing and testing all the time, so it was 210 days a year on the track. it was more time with Michael than with family: I’ve always said that you don’t work at Ferrari, you live there“.

Binotto also spoke about the first meeting with the seven-time world champion: “It was November 1995, I was a recent graduate, he was world champion with Benetton and had just moved to Ferrari. In his very first test with us, he was in an all-white suit, with no sponsors, because it wasn’t yet the start of the following season. He spent only one day at Fiorano to get used to the car, at the time we still had our last 12-cylinder. Then we moved to theEstoril for the first real test. We were used to Alesi and Berger, two riders I am very fond of. At 9 in the morning there was the green light, after which we tried to understand the machine, to improve and develop it. The pilot was used to arriving at 8:50, the time to put on the suit and helmet and get into the car. The installation lap was done, where the car returned and the mechanics checked that the car had absolutely no problems, no oil or water leaks, while the engineers looked at the data: at that point the driver had done his first lap, he got out of the cockpit and started talking to the program engineer. Then around 4pm the air cooled off, with the track a little cooler and basically faster. So we drained the petrol, put on fresher tires so that the next day’s papers would have the headline on the record time at Estoril. When Michael came to us, on the other hand, the first time we arrived at Estoril at 8.30: the whole group was on the track, Michael was already there, sitting on the steps of the motorhome waving us the time. He told us that at 8 we had to have the meeting every morning, to talk about the program and decide what to do, in order to then have maximum efficiency at 9“.