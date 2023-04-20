The ‘Die Aktuelle case’

In recent times the great potential offered byartificial intelligence they are also appearing in the world of journalism and it is not uncommon to find articles that try to analyze the pros and cons of software such as Chat GPT. The German weekly magazine Die Aktuelle however, he went further, publishing in the edition released last week, an “artificial interview” with Michael Schumacher, created using the website character. aiwhich allows you to simulate dialogues with famous characters, based on previous statements by the stars.

As done with Michael Schumacher however, he crossed the limits of decencygiven that on the cover it was sold “the first interview” after the 2013 accident and inside the fake German champion was asked questions about his state of health. The matter took on the contours of bad tastegiven that the title of the internal pages carried a fake declaration by the seven-time world champion: “My life has completely changed.”

A way of doing journalism that has aroused unanimous outrage, which has embraced practically the whole world and has been denounced by a large number of newspapers in the last few hours. Die Aktuelle signaled that the words were fruit”of an invention“, but certainly a few lines in front of such a cover and two internal pages are not enough to silence the hornet’s nest of controversy that has arisen.

The reaction of the Schumacher family

One can only imagine the frustration of Michael Schumacher’s family in the face of the media rubbish they were faced with, the German newspaper then being a repeat offender after having already published a cover in 2014 with a photo of the former Ferrari driver in sunglasses with the title : “He’s sitting in the sun!” and after alluding in 2015 to a “new love for Corinna“, referring however to the love life of his daughter Gina-Maria.

From what has been leaked by colleagues of ESPNwho questioned a Schumacher spokesmanthe family decided to sue Die Aktuelle: “We will take legal action“.