The Schumacher family is suing a magazine after they published an interview with Der Schumi.

Magazines have to sell. So they write what people want to read. Logically. Online is of course no different. You are always looking to make a subject as interesting as possible. That balance can sometimes be a little too safe or a little too exciting.

But sometimes you can go too extreme over it. That’s what Die Aktuelle did. No, that’s not like the Aktueel – the most spicy magazine ever in a Leesmap – but a German gossip magazine. They have published an interview with none other than… Michael Schumacher.

Accident

Since Michael Schumacher had a serious skiing accident over nine years ago, almost nothing has been heard of him. Every little bit of Schumacher news that comes out is therefore immediately big news in Germany. Michael Schumacher is a national hero, a status that Sebastian Vettel or other German drivers have never achieved. The minimal information provision of the past nine years does not contribute to this.

What they did at Die Aktuelle: using AI they brewed an interview. They then printed and released it. It was only stated in very small print that it was not a real interview.

The Schumacher family is complaining

That doesn’t matter to the Schumacher family. They denounce the gossip magazine harshly. They report this to the news agency Reuters.

At Aktuelle, they had used all the information from the past nine years. That information was lumped together and the AI ​​turned it into an interview. It is written from the point of view of Michael Schumacher. That is very unusual, since it is not even known whether he can speak at all or to what extent he is conscious. Whether it is written with ChatGPT is not known.

