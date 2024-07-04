Schumacher, Million-Dollar Blackmail to the Family. A New Arrest Arrives

New arrest in connection with attempted blackmail against the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. After the two suspects and a woman (later released), a fourth man was arrested. The man is said to be a former employee of the Schumacher family’s security team, as Bild reports. The arrest was made on behalf of the Wuppertal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation it emerged that the blackmailers must have been aided by an accomplice who had “knowledge of the personal life” of the family. The 52-year-old former security officer from Wülfrath in North Rhine-Westphalia He was supposed to be in charge of digitizing the family’s private photos and to make them accessible to the two authors of the attempted blackmail. They would have asked for 15 million euros. According to some rumors, the two would have promised a commission to the former security officer.