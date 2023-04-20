Michael Schumacher’s family is considering legal action against the magazine ‘Die Aktuelle’ which published an “interview” generated by artificial intelligence with the former Formula 1 driver. Since the day of the terrible accident on the ski slopes, in December 2013, the seven-time world champion was never seen in public again and the family never made a statement about Schumi’s real condition.

But in recent days the German weekly has published an issue with a smiling Michael Schumacher on the cover and the title: “The first interview” also highlighting the words “world exclusive”, to attract more users to reading. Only further down, in much smaller print, was it explained that the statements reported had been produced by artificial intelligence.

The interview was in fact carried out through character.ai, an application that was able to resume the few public statements that his wife Corinna and son Mick have made in recent years, after the tragic accident. The result was a real question and answer between the interviewer and the fake Schumacher who answered questions like “How are you today?” or “How did you feel after the serious accident you suffered in 2013?”, with bogus answers such as: “My life has completely changed”, “My wife and children have been a blessing to me and without them there is no I would have done. They support me and stand firmly by my side”.

Die Aktuelle only mentions the use of Character.ai at the end: “Was it really Schumacher who answered or an Artificial Intelligence platform? The answers seem deceptively real! Too good to be true?”.

According to ESPN, who contacted a spokesman for the family, the family intends to “take legal action” against the weekly, not new to fake revelations about the seven-time F1 world champion and his wife Corinne.

In a 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher’s wife said: “We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael feel better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and just to make him feel the closeness of the family.” We are trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it, and we are moving on with our lives. Private is private. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael has us always protected and now we’re protecting him.”