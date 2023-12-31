Schumi is someone who made people dream and it is therefore legitimate to continue doing so. Against all news, against all rationality, against all logic. And this is precisely what all his fans have been doing for 10 years and, ever since that damned skiing accident in the French town of Meribel on 29 December 2013, continue to question themselves and dream. Questioning ourselves about the real health conditions of Michael Schumacher, who will turn 55 on January 3rd. And to dream of seeing him again among us.

On the other hand, it's really true, dreams are like stars, you just need to raise your eyes and they are always there. Jim Morrison was right and Michael's dream among us does not move.

We know that Michael's condition is desperate: he is cared for in his Gland mansion on Lake Geneva in Switzerland by a team of specialists, 15 people including doctors, masseurs and nurses who are with him in shifts 24 hours a day. But we know also that a few days ago Schumacher was put into a Mercedes AMG to try to stimulate his brain with sounds familiar to him. The German newspaper 'Bild' revealed one of the rehabilitation techniques used on the 7-time F1 world champion. News that fuels dreams, even if in the end the dreams themselves now take on a life of their own.

After the accident, in fact, no information was leaked and the few who were able to see it, like his friend Jean Todt, respected the confidentiality desired by the family. His wife Corinna never let anything slip and in agreement with the lawyers she decided not to provide information on the champion's state of health. But for us, despite everything, sometimes we just need to raise our heads and see the stars. They are always there, like dreams. And they will never go away.