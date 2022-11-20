For Mick Schumacher Abu Dhabi was the last race in Formula 1 for at least a year. It is normal that the German wanted to at least greet the Circus with some donut (also called donuts), i.e. the celebratory 360° at the wheel of the car.

The Haas driver, who will leave his seat to Nico Hülkenberg in 2023, thus positioned himself in an escape route precisely to perform some donutsbut was stopped immediately by his track engineer Ayao Komatsu.

Komatsu: “I’m sorry Mick, stop making donuts. I’m sorry, we just can’t”

Schumacher: “Alright Ayao, I love you too“.

One can only speculate why Haas stopped Mick. The most probable is to protect the components of the car as much as possible – especially the gearbox – in view of Tuesday’s tests.