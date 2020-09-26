Speculation about Michael Scucmaher’s situation continues. If this week a prestigious Swiss neurologist affirmed that the ex-pilot is in “a vegetative state”, now from Italy new unflattering information arrives in this regard. Elisabetta Gregoraci, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife, assures that German “does not speak, he communicates with his eyes.”

The model participates in the Italian version of the reality show ‘Big Brother’ and in the house where the protagonists live, she has referred to the German in a conversation with another participant, according to ‘Sport Mediaset’: “Only three people can visit it and I know who they are.” It even offers data on the location of the great Formula 1 champion: “They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house.”

According to Gregoraci, the movement of Schumacher’s eyes is the only sign that allows us to have a reference to his state of consciousness. He assures that he cannot speak and that his reactions are very small. In any case, she did not want to offer more details about it in public, aware that the sensitivity of the matter, nor did she confirm whether the source of this information is related to her ex-husband, Formula 1 manager Flavio Briatore.