The first part of the 2022 world championship reserved a decidedly unique story among all those of the drivers involved on the track this year: after a season always spent at the edge of the standings at the wheel of the Haasthe progress of the US team offered the great opportunity a Mick Schumacher to be able to fight for the points in this championship, which never materialized in the first rounds. The young German driver was in fact the author of various errors, such as to irritate his team principal Günther Steiner. Not surprisingly, the manager from Bolzano did not hide his disappointment, so much so that he launched an ultimatum to his driver.

When Schumacher’s experience in F1 therefore seemed to come to its conclusion, the German suddenly redeemed himself at Silverstone and in Austria, seizing his first world championship points at the end of two masterful performances, even crossing the finish line in 6th place at the Red Bull Ring. Two performances that have positively overturned the general evaluations of Schumacher, so much so that they included him as one of the candidates for a position in a top team for the future.

A thought, the latter, which a former German driver like Hans-Joachim Stuck, present in F1 in the second half of the 70s. Interviewed by Eurosportthe 71-year-old believes that Schumacher has all the credentials to pursue his career elsewhere, behind the wheel of a more competitive car than the one he drives today: “He has proven his skills this season, and deserves a better car than the Haas – commented – if for some reason he does not reach agreements with other teams, he will only have to stay with Haas for another year. Among other things, the same team would not find anyone better than him ”.

Regardless of these considerations, the two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans hopes that 2023 will still see Schumacher in Formula 1, which would avoid a very bad scenario for the German: “He must continue to work, prove his worth and lead by example, as he has already done this year – he added – but not racing in Formula 1 for a year would be lethal. I would be very surprised if Schumacher didn’t find a seat anywhere. It performs flawlessly, and the managers notice it. She also has a great name. A team looking for a young driver cannot do better than to sign Mick Schumacher ”.