What is behind the decision to give up a twenty-three year old driver to bet on a thirty-five year old who has only competed in four Grands Prix in the last three seasons? There are many different reasons that led to the switch between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg, some of which were explained by Gunther Steiner as soon as he arrived in the Abu Dhabi paddock.

Nico Hulkenberg has been made an official Haas driver for 2023 Photo by: Muhammad Pratama Supriyadillah

The first, and probably the most influential, is undoubtedly the increasingly close confrontation in the Constructors’ classification, a very important ranking for the teams especially since the Concorde pact was reformed.

The portion of financial contributions for the second and third tier teams has increased, and obviously the extent of the figures that vary from position to position has also increased, helping to make the comparison on the track even more heated.

Especially in the lower end of the standings, it is often an exploit that makes the difference over the course of a season, an opportunity seized rather than missed. An example in 2021 was George Russell in Williams, as well as Kevin Magnussen this season.

In this scenario, a team needs two drivers of equal performance, otherwise we could run into the situation in which McLaren finds itself today, penalized in the world standings by the lack of support from Daniel Ricciardo against an Alpine team that is capitalizing on the uniform contribution (in terms of points) of its two drivers.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“This season we’ve had too many ups and downs – Steiner clarified – we’ve returned to a good performance but with fluctuating results, and the target for next year is greater continuity. We believe we can achieve our goal with an experienced driver who knows this context well, and Nico has driven many seasons for midfield teams.”

“Our choice has nothing to do with Mick, it’s our fault that we are in the current situation. Mick has clearly improved throughout the season, but in the end we asked ourselves: what is best for the team? We need to make progress and we have I’ve been looking for a rider who can give us a better chance of reaching them quickly. A rookie is always a risk.”

There is also another aspect that has become of great importance. It being understood that in the history of racing an accident has never been good news, with the budget cap regime every unexpected dollar has become a headache.

Each team budgets an amount related to unexpected events (including accidents) but it is obvious that every dollar saved can be diverted to development, and vice versa, an excess of expenses related to accidents has an impact on the budget allocated to car development. From this point of view, a young driver always has a higher percentage of risk.

“Mick probably didn’t have enough time – commented Steiner – it would have been better for him if in his rookie season he had had a competitive single-seater at his disposal and perhaps even a more experienced teammate to compete against. The young drivers coming to Formula 2 are in some respects not sufficiently trained to face a much more difficult environment than what they have experienced before. And they are called to do well in a very short time, otherwise they end up immediately under discussion. I won’t be surprised if in the future we see teams focus on young players with a lot of caution.”