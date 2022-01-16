The controversial final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix allowed Max Verstappen to be crowned world champion for the first time, thus breaking a long world domination belonging to drivers Mercedes. However, the Brackley team could still grasp another statement in the world manufacturers, the eighth in a row since 2014, that is, since the beginning of the era of power units in Formula 1. Since then, the Anglo-German team has always placed itself at the absolute top of the Circus, assuming the role of the team to beat par excellence. After the repeated successes of Lewis Hamilton, interspersed with the parenthesis of Nico Rosberg in 2016, numerous fans have developed the idea that any driver would have been able to win in F1, as long as he was behind the wheel of a three-pointed star car.

This consideration is not at all shared by another German driver like Mick Schumacher, in turn the son of the great champion who, from 2010 to 2012, returned from retirement to compete with Mercedes. Interviewed by the German site Auto Motor und Sport, the Haas rider expressed his opinion on this specific consideration: “Everyone deserves their place in Formula 1 – he has declared – and anyone can drive here. But you can only say you can win a race with Mercedes if you sit in it. The other way around, it is an arrogant consideration“.

With reference to his adventure in Haas, which began last season, Schumacher instead hopes to finally be able to realize his own progress and the car’s progress in 2022. All this, after a debut year characterized by evident competitiveness problems, such as to have generated an absence of challenges even with the other low-ranking teams, such as Alfa Romeo and Williams: “We haven’t been as far off as Williams was in 2019 – highlighted the German – so actually some battle [in pista] we had it. But of course I would like to have more and I really hope I can grow next year. My focus is on that. All that will come later is too far away at the moment. The main objective is to do well in 2022 then, if I actually succeed, we’ll see ”, he concluded.