In Zandvoort, exactly as happened in Spa-Francorchamps, an authentic is expected invasion of Max Verstappen fans. For the first time since racing in Formula 1, the native of Hasslet will be able to compete in his homeland, even if his ‘Belgian half’ has also always made the appointment in the Ardennes a home GP for him. There tide orange promises to be more colorful and noisier than ever, creating a special setting for a Grand Prix that – if successful – would bring the local idol back to the top of the championship standings, ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Among the folklore motifs introduced in recent years by Verstappen fans, there have never been any smoke bombs. Many and – obviously – orange, lit in the stands from Friday morning until Sunday of the Grand Prix, to create a real bedlam setting, in the style of football stadiums. However, the effect that these smoke bombs can have on the drivers on the track, launched at maximum speed on circuits all over the world, has often gone unnoticed. To raise the question – with the usual delicacy – he thought about it Mick Schumacher. The home rookie, in the press conference for the presentation of the weekend, remarked how the switching on of these devices is harmful, not only for reasons of visibility.

“I hope there aren’t that many smoke bombs – commented the German rookie – because in Spa everything arrived in the car. They also smell pretty bad and stays in the cockpit all the time. So guys, please use them to a minimum”Pleaded Schumacher.