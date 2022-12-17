For Mick Schumacher it’s time for goodbyes and news. Having filed the disappointment for the lack of confirmation in Haas, the German officially said goodbye to the Ferrari Driver Academy and moved to Mercedes. Actually the Brackley team has always been a second home for the #47, especially since dad Michael drove for the star’s home from 2010 to 2012, before the advent of that Toto Wolff who wanted Mick as a reserve driver.

The son of art has found his smile and explained how he will be useful to the cause: “It is obviously a wonderful news, I have always felt close to Mercedes, not only because of my family history, but also because of the time I spent here when I was younger. I feel very happy to be part of the team, even if not as a regular driver, but it will be equally important to contribute to the work and give my all, this is what I will do. I am very excited to participate in the work on the W14. I have seen the development path that the W13 has gone through this year, from a difficult start many steps have been taken to win a race. I am very happy to see what is possible to do for next year, and maybe contribute to the results, hopefully we will be able to fight for the titles at the end of the year“.

“It means a lot to me to work here. My father worked on it for three years, and that Mercedes was the ancestor of what we see now, so I’m proud to be here now, I’ll be able to help the team progress. I haven’t been to Brackley since 2014, and it’s been changing a lot. The growth of the team has been immense, and demonstrates why the team is at this level“, continued Schumacher. “I think it’s not common to have a reserve that has been leading into the new era of cars. I know how these cars are made, what is needed in terms of driving style. The simulator work will be very important, we have a lot to do. I hope to make my skills available and to increase my knowledge so that I need it for the future“.