For a few minutes there was fear for Mick’s condition Schumacher. The crash into the walls of Jeddah, which occurred during qualifying at about 240 km / h with his Haas which even broke into two parts, took the breath away of every spectator. Fortunately, progress on the safety side has made it possible to save another driver from an accident that, until a few years ago, could have compromised lives or careers.

Mick got away with a ‘visit’ to the hospital, where he was helicopter transported for the investigation of the case. But even before getting on the helicopter, Kaiser Michael’s son had joked in the paddock, albeit on a stretcher. The German, who has always been conscious, first reassured his mother and then his fans, the latter via social media: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to tell you that I’m fine. Thanks for the kind messages. The car was great, we will come back stronger“.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @ haasf1teamwe’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN – Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022