Mick Schumacher gave the whole paddock a good scare during the qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP. The German Haas driver crashed into the wall during Q2, suffering a tremendous crash at about 240 km / h with an impact of 33G. Reason enough to ensure that the young German driver, despite averting physical injuries, did not take part in the Sunday race in which his box mate, Kevin Magnussen, again secured a top-10 finish. Once the fear for the conditions of the 2020 F2 champion has passed, however, it is also necessary to count onextent of damage caused by the 23-year-old German to his VF-22.

Already in 2021 Mick Schumacher, despite having clearly won the internal duel with Nikita Mazepin, had ended up in the crosshairs of critics for the number of accidents, all particularly ‘expensive’ in terms of repairs, of which he had made himself protagonist in spite of himself. Unfortunately, the new year does not seem to have changed this trend. According to an estimate published by the site RaceFans.net the crash of Jeddah alone will cost the Haas about a million dollars. A rather problematic figure for a team like the American one, which certainly does not sail in gold and a few weeks ago had to renounce the main sponsor Uralkali for the well-known reasons linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The chassis itself doesn’t appear to be broken – commented the Haas team principal Gunther Steiner, trying to make an account of the financial drain that awaits him – the side impact structure is, but it can be changed. Of course we need to do a proper chassis check, but it doesn’t look too bad to be honest. The engine, I was told by Ferrari, also appears to be fine. And also the battery pack. Then everything else is broken “. The budget cap it includes some exemptions that allow teams not to count certain car repairs among the expenses. However, Steiner himself warned that his team will not be able to financially endure many more incidents of this size.

“I don’t know exactly in terms of money, the gearbox is gone, the whole body is gone, the radiator ducts are gone. So it will be between half a million and a million I would say. There is a nominal amount – explained the manager from Bolzano – but in a car team you can never stick to the budget like in a normal commercial business. This is because this risk factor exists. You obviously have a contingency plan. But if you have two or three [incidenti] like that your contingency plan quickly becomes a loss. So you just need to manage. Of course, I hope we won’t have many more [incidenti]“.