The French weekend didn’t get off to a great start for Mick Schumacher. After a slow start, Haas had managed to qualify both the German and Kevin Magnussen to Q2 at Le Castellet, but the stewards pinched Kaiser Michael’s son with all four wheels on the inside curb of Turn-3: track limits not respected and time canceled. At that point it would have been smart to change the power unit: Schumacher, who used three internal combustion engines, would have been penalized, but it wouldn’t have made much difference to start 17th or 20th. Haas did not, and the reason is very simple, according to what they reported Auto Motor und Sport: the teamwhich also changed Kevin Magnussen’s engine, he has no fresh power units to give himonly between Hungaroring and Spa will he be able to give him the fourth unit.

Schumacher did not want to argue with the steward after qualifying: “The front tires were to the right of the white line, but at first it didn’t feel like the rear wheels were on the outside. However, there are also track cameras. And if you see that it was outside, there is no reason to argue. Now we will have to do a lot of overtaking in the race, but with the DRS it should be possible“. Magnussen, who will start from the last square of the starting grid for the introduction of the fourth power unit, added: “Our plan was to both qualify for Q2 and give Mick a trail, but didn’t make it to qualify. Too bad, also because our pace is very good. I start from the last position but I hope that the car is still fast, so that I can get back up“.