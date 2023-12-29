Joy and ecstasy

The long night marathon on Rai, the report of every GP of the season. A crescendo that found its culmination in the turning off of the traffic lights in Suzuka. 53 breathtaking laps: a very tough challenge. Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen, true champions. There was that spell to break that had been going on since 1979. History had to be rewritten, all the disappointments of the previous three years had to be cast back. And there was the feeling that Ferrari's moment had arrived – finally.

It was a triumph. Impetuous, domineering. Front pages of television news and newspapers, Italy celebrating, flags with the Prancing Horse on the balconies. Schumacher lifting Todt onto the podium. A champagne bath. The roof of the world. There was nothing else to talk about.

Adoration and admiration

There were five consecutive World Cups. Schumacher caught up and outpaced the legend Juan Manuel Fangio. Seven championships won. Distant moments, victories have become almost taken for granted. A shower of titles. 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004: Montezemolo, Todt, Brawn, Byrne, Schumacher. An invincible dream team. And to think that the German was reproached for not speaking Italian in public…

Sadness and empathy

Not just lights, dismay in the collision at Villeneuve in Jerez 1997, tears at the epilogue at Suzuka 1998, anxiety at the accident at Silverstone 1999.

At the end is sadness: the Ferrari engine in smoke. Suzuka again. Hardly Suzuka. 2006. Origin and epilogue of the Schumacher-Ferrari era. Empathy and moral teaching. As we all win together, we all lose together. With your head held high. There is no hunt for the guilty. There is a handshake with every single mechanic in the pits, despite that white puff that scuttles the comeback. Precise, sculpted images. Unrepeatable.

Fear and nostalgia

Méribel, ten years ago. The snow, the rock, the fall. The silence that descends like a winter fog. Infernal. Fear that becomes anguish. The life of the Schumacher family changes, suddenly changes into something different. His loved ones curl up in defense of the wounded champion. Ten long years have passed, there's no need to say anything else. Anyone who has experienced the emotions given by the Kaiser knows that the best thing is to take a step back, show respect and give back in your own small way what you have received. A nostalgic smile touches and caresses the memories and she jumps onto the top step of the podium with Michael.

Few like Schumacher have drawn such intense parables of sporting and emotional ups and downs. A damnably human champion, made up of both dark sides and very bright peaks. A man to whom fate gave everything and took away just as much. Continuous ups and downs. Like emotions. Like life.