BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – So that internal combustion engines also emit fewer greenhouse gases in the future, more fuel from plants and hydrogen should be in the tank. A draft law published on Friday by Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) provides for, among other things, the introduction of a quota for “renewable energies of non-biogenic origin” for kerosene in air traffic – this involves synthetic fuel based on hydrogen. In 2026 the rate should be 0.5 percent, in 2028 1 percent and from 2030 2 percent.

In the federal government’s hydrogen strategy, such a quota, which Schulze has been demanding for a long time, was still controversial and only formulated as a test order. The draft law is now being voted within the federal government.

The share of renewable energies in the transport sector was increased by the EU for each member state at the end of 2018 to 14 percent by 2030, and the states should also determine the way to get there. “The coming decade will be marked by a transformation process in the transport sector, which we are actively promoting, the ministry said. The aim is to increase the proportion of” progressive “biofuels, to bring electricity-based fuels for aviation onto the market and to stimulate green hydrogen production and to support the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. “At the same time, palm oil is to be gradually excluded from subsidies,” it said.

The draft envisages increasing the so-called greenhouse gas reduction quota for petrol and diesel initially by 2026. Biofuels from food and feed crops are to be limited, their large-scale cultivation for bioenergy is repeatedly criticized by nature conservationists. In contrast, the promotion of biofuels from so-called residues, such as liquid manure or straw, and from waste such as old cooking oil is to be expanded. The charging infrastructure for electric cars is also to be funded through the quota./ted/DP/nas