From: Kathrin Braun, Mike Schier

Katharina Schulze will now lead the Greens alone in the state parliament. A conversation to kick off the legislature.

Have you already recovered from the election results?

Honestly not (sighs). I’ve already taken part in a few election campaigns, but this was definitely the toughest. The rise of the AfD made me unable to sleep for nights.

Your result. . .

. . . was the second best in history. But we have not achieved our goal of assuming government responsibility. The error analysis was intensive.

With what result?

We didn’t manage to get our Bavarian themes across. For us Greens it is also very, very bitter that we lost in the countryside. And then the arguments at the traffic lights – to put it politely – weren’t helpful either. Plus the competitors who came around the corner with false claims: meat bans, gender compulsions and such nonsense.

But the Greens in Berlin diligently provided templates. They seem to want to push their agenda.

With the heating law, for example, trust has been broken and we now have to laboriously earn it back.

Markus Söder has made the Greens his topic. . .

. . . and he was punished for it. As an incumbent and in a very difficult mood for the traffic light parties, he got 0.2 percent less than in 2018. I’m surprised that the CSU doesn’t talk much about it. The CSU’s core brand of clearly achieving better results than the CDU is gone. Söder’s election campaign led to a shift to the right in Bavaria, from which he did not benefit.

The AfD made significant gains.

There are now active and former fraternity members in the state parliament who are being investigated for sedition. Also conspiracy ideologists. Terrible.

What does that do to the state parliament?

It gets even rougher. For five years, the AfD has distinguished itself as a force of chaos and riots. There were no substantive debates. The AfD only uses the stage of the state parliament to stage its outrage. This should worry all Democrats.

The FDP is out, the SPD has shrunk further. Where do you see your future role in the state parliament?

We want to be an orientation party. People feel that there are many changes in our lives. We offer solutions. The coalition agreement, on the other hand, is just a weak, business-as-usual approach.

This business as usual was also chosen.

It may sound reassuring at first. But if we want to preserve our democracy and our prosperity, we must prepare our economy for the future and put our education system on a new footing. Instead, Bayern gets the program from 2018, rewritten.

As opposition leader, how do you want to deal with the coalition?

I see us as a government party in waiting. My goal is for us to take responsibility in five years. Until then, we will do clear opposition work. We address grievances clearly, but are serious, constructive and put our ideas forward.

How do you want to convince Markus Söder?

He has now decided. The start was more than bumpy. I find it very irritating when coalition partners have to assure themselves in a preamble that they stand on the basis of the Basic Law.

Hubert Aiwanger is now also responsible for hunting.

This is political cabaret! The Bavarian economy is facing gigantic challenges – and the minister has nothing else to do than bring his hobby into his home. Absurd.

Interview: M. Schier/K. Brown