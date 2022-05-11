German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today, Wednesday, that Ukraine may suffer from the repercussions of the Russian war “for a hundred years” due to unexploded ordnance scattered in a number of cities, adding that allied countries will help it in rebuilding.

“Those who live in Germany know that bombs from the Second World War are still frequently found,” Schulz told reporters, adding, “Ukraine must be prepared to face the repercussions of this war for a hundred years.”

“This is why we will also have to work together for this reconstruction,” he added.