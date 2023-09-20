German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is counting on 2023 to become a turning point in the fight against climate change. This came during Schulz’s attendance at a climate conference held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

At the same time, Schulz said that it is possible that the current year will go down in history as the hottest year ever, and Schulz saw the possibility of achieving a shift in measures to combat climate change, and he added: “The year 2023 could become a decisive moment in our fight.” for climate change.”

Schulz mentioned three reasons for his optimism, the first of which is that industrialized countries can fulfill their promise this year for the first time to spend $100 billion on climate financing, and he described this step as the basis for achieving decisive progress at the next climate conference.

The second of these reasons, as Schulz mentioned, is that the G20 summit witnessed an agreement to triple the capacity of renewable energy sources to what it is now by 2030.

He added that the third of these reasons is that the number of members of the Climate Club that he called for, which is dedicated to countries with an ambitious goal of combating global warming, has now reached 30 countries.

The Climate Club was established last year during the summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries at the Bavarian Elmau Palace, based on a German initiative. This club is primarily concerned with restructuring the industrial sector in a climate-friendly manner.

According to the German Chancellor’s perceptions, the club countries must agree on common rules and standards so that large investments in combating climate change do not affect the competitiveness of member states.