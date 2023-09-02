Germany shut down its last three nuclear reactors in April, completing a process that gained widespread political support after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011. But some have argued that a rethink is needed after energy prices rose because of the war in Ukraine.

Among those calling for a delay were members of the Free Democrats, a pro-business party that is part of Schulz’s ruling coalition.

This week, the Liberal Democrats’ parliamentary bloc passed a policy statement saying it wanted to “stop dismantling serviceable nuclear power plants” as part of efforts to prepare for the worst-case scenario. “This is the only way we will remain able to act in every situation,” the statement added.

Scholz rejected that suggestion in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio broadcast on Saturday.

“Nuclear power is over. The nuclear power issue in Germany is a losing horse. Anyone who wants to build new nuclear power plants will need 15 years and will have to spend 15 to 20 billion euros ($16.2 to $21.6 billion) per plant,” he said.

The chancellor stressed that “the truth is that with the end of the use of nuclear energy, dismantling also began.” Any talk of resuming the use of atomic energy means building new power plants.

He stressed the need to find plans to meet the future needs of the largest economy in Europe by expanding the use of renewable sources such as wind and solar energy.