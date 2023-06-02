French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Germany next Tuesday to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German deputy government spokesman Christiane Hoffmann said Friday.

However, the two leaders will not meet in the chancellery office in Berlin, as they used to, but rather in Potsdam, where Schulz’s residence is.

Hoffman said the two leaders would meet there for dinner. Their meeting comes shortly after Schulz and Macron spoke on Thursday about the European summit in Molodova.

At the time, the two worked to mediate the escalating conflict in northern Kosovo. Macron plans to make an official visit to Germany that will last for several days at the beginning of next July.