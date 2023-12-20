German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recovered from Corona infection, a few days after he was infected with it. German government spokesman Steffen Heibstreit said in Berlin this afternoon, Wednesday, that the chancellor underwent a test to detect Corona, and that the test result was negative, “and the symptoms that appeared on him were minor throughout.”

The day before yesterday, Monday, Schulz announced that he had undergone a test to detect Corona and that the result was positive, and because of that he had to cancel meetings, including a meeting he was going to have with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was planning to visit Berlin yesterday, Tuesday. This afternoon, Schulz participated by telephone in the last weekly Cabinet meeting of this year, shortly before announcing his recovery from injury.

Hepstrait explained that Schulz intends to travel with his wife, Britta Ernst, during the Christmas holiday period, noting that the destination of the trip will be announced after their return. He said that Schulz will return at the appropriate time to Germany to deliver his New Year’s speech.