The German Chancellor said in a joint press conference held in Jerusalem: “An agreement must be reached on the hostages and a permanent ceasefire,” stressing that he understands “the families of the hostages who say that the time has come to reach an agreement to rescue the detainees.”

Schulz considered that “Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terrorism” and that all hostages must be released, but “the longer the war lasts, the more the number of civilian deaths increases and the situation in Gaza becomes unfortunate and disastrous.”

He stressed that “we must think about the humanitarian aspect regarding the military operation in Rafah… and terrorism cannot be defeated through military means alone.”

Schulz also discussed the urgent need to provide comprehensive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Schulz also stressed the importance of immediate action to ensure that humanitarian support reaches the Palestinians in Gaza, noting that the current situation requires urgent action.

Schulz said: “We cannot stand idly by and watch the Palestinians face the threat of starvation. This is not what we do. This is not what we stand for.”

Netanyahu: We will not leave the Palestinians trapped in Rafah

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister said that Israel will not leave the civilians trapped in Rafah when it begins its long-expected attack on the city located in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge.

“We will not do this (operation) while keeping the population trapped in their places. In fact, we will do exactly the opposite, enabling them to leave,” he said.

Schulz had previously said that any Israeli attack would make regional peace “very difficult.”