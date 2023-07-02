German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today, Sunday, that his country is following with “concern” the unrest that has occurred in France since the death of a 17-year-old teenager, who was shot by police at a checkpoint several days ago.

Schulz made these remarks in an interview with the German broadcaster ARD.

In the same context, the French police arrested at least 719 people last night, during more riots, according to a preliminary assessment of the Ministry of the Interior, on Sunday morning.

Yesterday, Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a visit to Germany that was scheduled for Sunday, in order to follow up on the situation.