This is Schulz’s third visit to the region in two years, and comes at a time when conflicts elsewhere highlight the growing importance of an energy-rich region with which Berlin has had little interaction.

“There is a willingness to invest, especially in critical minerals,” Schulz told reporters during a joint press conference with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in the capital, Abuja.

Regarding gas, he welcomed Nigeria’s efforts to expand its capacity in the field of liquefied natural gas.

Tinubu said he had a “very extensive discussion” on the gas issue and encouraged German companies to invest in pipelines in Nigeria.

Nigeria is also seeking to attract investors to its mining sector, which has been in decline for a long time, contributing less than one percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

Without going into details, Schulz said that there is also a desire from German companies to build railway lines in Nigeria. Chinese companies currently dominate this sector, having won contracts to expand railway lines in Africa’s largest economy.

Schulz also met with the Chairman of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and said that it was necessary to work with the group “to prevent coups from becoming the norm” in the wake of two recent military coups in Niger and Gabon.