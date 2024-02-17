German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Europe must strengthen its ability to defend itself to deter potential aggressors, regardless of who wins the upcoming US elections or how the war in Ukraine ends.

Schulz added on the second day of the conference, which is called (Defence Davos), “We Europeans must care more about our security, now and in the future.”

Schulz stated that Germany, the largest economy in Europe, has raised its spending on defense to two percent of gross domestic product and will continue to achieve this goal set by NATO.

He added that Germany is also discussing with its allies France and Britain the development of precision weapons capable of reaching long distances in order to ensure that its deterrence strategy remains advanced.