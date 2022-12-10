German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that it is important to maintain communication channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the crisis in Ukraine.
“When I talk to Putin, he says very clearly that he simply wants to take control of part of the Ukrainian territory,” Schulz said, during an event in Potsdam, near the capital, Berlin.
Schultz is one of the most Western leaders who have spoken directly with Putin since the start of the current crisis on February 24, and the last conversation between them by phone lasted for an hour and was on the second of December.
Scholz said it was not clear how many Russian soldiers had been killed so far in the operation, but the number could be as high as 100,000.
The German chancellor added, “We have completely different opinions. However, I will continue to talk to him because I want to feel the moment when it is possible to get out of this situation. And this is not possible without us talking together.”
