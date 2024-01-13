German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a commitment to “moderation and centrism” in reference to the farmers' protests, warning of what he described as a “toxic mixture.”

In a video message published today, Saturday, the politician who belongs to the Social Democratic Party said: “When legitimate protests in themselves, in general, turn into anger or disdain for democratic processes and institutions, then we will all lose, and the only beneficiaries will be those who despise our democracy.”

Thousands of farmers are expected to gather in the German capital, Berlin, the day after tomorrow, Monday, at the height of the farmers’ protest week, to denounce the government’s intention to reduce the subsidies allocated to them, as the government seeks to gradually cancel the tax exemption on agricultural diesel. The Farmers Union announced that the government’s intention to withdraw part of the plans to reduce subsidies is not enough.

The German Chancellor defended the government's decision, noting that democracy is based on compromise. He said that Germany is about to undergo a “test to prove itself,” and warned against deliberately provoking anger. He said: “Using widespread scopes, extremists, even through social media, “By denigrating any settlement and poisoning any democratic debate. This is a toxic combination that should worry us, and it is something that worries me very much.”