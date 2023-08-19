German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his belief that it is unlikely that former US President Donald Trump will be elected president of the United States again.

Schultz said on Friday evening, during an event sponsored by the local newspaper, “Augsburger Allgemeine”, which is published in Bavaria, that he believes that “the most likely thing is that US President Joe Biden will be re-elected.”

Schulz did not want to comment specifically on the question of whether the German government was ready for a Trump victory in the election and the related implications for international politics.

“You can already imagine that we are carefully studying scenarios in all international situations,” he said. Schultz praised Joe Biden for his “great experience in international politics” and “sound judgment” as well as the advice he gets from his advisers.

According to Chancellor Schultz, the current US president also has the greatest ability to heal divisions in American society, stressing, “If anyone has an opportunity to overcome this division and address the division, it is Democratic President Biden.”