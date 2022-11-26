German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed today, Saturday, his confidence that his country will overcome the energy crisis during the coming winter.
“With all the decisions we’ve made, we can say at this stage before winter: We’ll definitely get through this together, we’ll definitely get through this winter,” Scholz said at the Social Democratic Party’s conference in Brandenburg.
Schultz said that more than 20 coal-fired power plants have already restarted or continued to operate, and the three existing nuclear power plants are still operating during the winter.
He added that the gas storage tanks were filled after they were emptied a year ago, and liquid gas stations are being built on the northern coasts of Germany, which, along with imports from Norway and the Netherlands, ensures that Germany is well prepared to face the winter.
Many European countries fear an interruption in energy supplies during the winter, after reducing Russian gas imports.
