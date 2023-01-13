Home page World

Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck is in the courtroom as a defendant before the trial begins. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/Archive

The star chef was sentenced to three years in prison at the end of last year for tax evasion amounting to millions. Now he is exchanging his lawyers – and wants to continue to challenge the verdict.

Munich – Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck (73), who has been convicted of tax evasion in the millions, has replaced his lawyers and wants to hold on to the appeal against his judgment. The two previous defense attorneys “ended the mandate by mutual agreement and are no longer working for Mr. Schuhbeck,” said Schuhbeck’s spokesman Peter Dietlmaier on Friday. Schuhbeck decided “that the appeal against the judgment of the Munich Regional Court I of November 27th, 2022 should be continued”.

The court had sentenced Schuhbeck to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion of around 2.3 million euros. On the other hand, the restaurateur had lodged an appeal and announced that he would withdraw it as soon as he had examined the written reasons for the judgment. According to the court, the deadline for justifying the appeal expired on Friday.

According to Dietlmaiers, his new lawyer is Ali B. Norouzi from Berlin. “Unaffected by the decision to continue the revision are Mr. Schuhbeck’s efforts to fully compensate for the damage,” the statement said. dpa