Home page World

Split

Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck is the accused in the courtroom before the trial begins. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/Archive

At the end of October 2022, the star chef was sentenced to millions in prison for tax evasion. He wants to continue fighting this verdict – but without his previous lawyers.

Munich – Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck (73), who has been convicted of tax evasion in the millions, has replaced his lawyers and wants to hold on to the appeal against his judgment.

The two previous defense attorneys “ended the mandate by mutual agreement and are no longer working for Mr. Schuhbeck,” said a spokesman for Schuhbeck on Friday. “After examining the written reasons for the judgment, Mr. Alfons Schuhbeck decided in good time that the appeal against the judgment (…) should be continued.”

The judgment

On October 27, 2022, the Munich I Regional Court sentenced Schuhbeck to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion. At such a level, parole is no longer possible. According to the court, the prominent chef had smuggled around 2.3 million euros past the tax authorities. The court was convinced that Schuhbeck reached into the tills of two of his restaurants more than 1,000 times, making money disappear. To do this, he used a computer program that an employee had created on his behalf. The public prosecutor’s office did not appeal the verdict.

The restaurateur had announced that he might withdraw his appeal as soon as he had checked the written reasoning for the judgement. “Should the written reasons support the district court’s verdict, I will ask my lawyers to withdraw the appeal in case of doubt,” he said in early November. According to the court, the deadline for justifying the appeal expired on Friday.

New lawyer is considered a specialist in revision proceedings

According to his spokesman, Schuhbeck’s new lawyer is Ali B. Norouzi from Berlin, who is considered a specialist in appeal proceedings. It was initially unclear how he justified the revision. “We ask for your understanding if, out of respect for the Federal Court of Justice, we present the reasoning to the court directly and do not want to communicate it via the media,” said Schuhbeck’s spokesman. “Unaffected by the decision to continue the revision are Mr. Schuhbeck’s efforts to fully compensate for the damage.”

Schuhbeck had continued to work even after his conviction, which was not yet final. However, he is not as busy as before. His career as a TV chef is on hold for now. After Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) had removed programs with him from the program, ZDF also announced after the verdict that he would no longer be allowed to appear in the show “Die Küchenschlacht”.

Schuhbeck’s restaurant “Südtiroler Stuben”, where he admittedly made money disappear, is now closed. New Year’s was the last day there. “We look back on a wonderful 20 years,” the restaurant’s website said. “Even if the restaurant no longer exists, this should not be goodbye forever.” dpa