It was a turbulent year at Schalke that Markus Schubert experienced after moving to Gelsenkirchen. Rightly and appropriately, he can recover a little through his loan to Eintracht Frankfurt – he took this step consciously, even if he draws a very positive conclusion on his year at Schalke.
Several goalkeeper changes, great pressure and quite a few mistakes: Markus Schubert felt the great impact of the club and the environment in his first season at Schalke 04. If it was previously thought that the young goalkeeper would develop from the role of number two, he suddenly had to function as a support. It worked sometimes better, sometimes worse.
Especially after the restart in May, the 22-year-old made an uncertain impression, which is why Alexander Nübel, who had previously been banished to the bench, moved back into the goal. “Those were the games where I put too much pressure on myself. I’m actually a goalkeeper who loves to play in front of a lot of spectators,” Schubert glanced back (via Sport1) when he reported on his current loan change at the Eintracht Frankfurt press conference. The goalkeeper continues: “I wanted to perform at my best, but I put too much pressure on myself and was cramped.”
For many fans, the German national goalkeeper is already burned at S04, at least to a large extent. That he has already been taken out of the gate twice, then lost the race for number one against Ralf Fährmann due to an injury in the pre-season and was then awarded to the SGE, where he is only in the second row, does not show from the outside too good picture.
Schubert himself, however, speaks of his first year at Royal Blue in high tones, especially with regard to the learning effect: “As stupid as it sounds, I am rather happy that it went the way it went for me too. So much, as I learned last year, I probably wouldn’t have learned anywhere else. ” In the end, this turbulent season, he said, “did more than harm” him. After all, he was able to “pull out a lot” in terms of his personality and development. Now he is also much more mature.
Born in Freiberg, he naturally also drew conclusions from this situation. He seems to be addressing the pressure factor in a very special way, which has made him tense: “In the future, I would like to try not to put too much pressure on myself and just to approach the matter with more fun. That was an important lesson. Only then can to be successful. “
His loan to Frankfurt makes little sense at first glance – whether he is on the bench at Schalke or at Eintracht … But Schubert also seems to have considered this interim change very carefully: “I wouldn’t consider the change as a step It is a new environment, a new trainer who can give me input for my development. ” Kevin Trapp, behind and from whom he can now learn for a year, also has a lot of experience and class to offer. At S04 he would have got into the goalkeeping issue that is currently open again (ferryman injured for the time being).
The one year should therefore help him more than staying with the S04 would have done. As things stand at the moment, he will definitely return, as Frankfurt has no purchase option – just as the Gelsenkirchen team does not do it with Frederik Rönnow, who came in exchange and can now take the position of number one. What it will look like afterwards is open. Schubert thinks staying in Frankfurt is quite conceivable: “It is clear that you can imagine staying here longer if everything is going well.”
“There is a lot of solidarity, the atmosphere in the team is really good. The boys just want to win every game,” the goalkeeper sums up. So a completely different mood than at his actual club, and accordingly a better environment for learning.
