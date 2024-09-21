Schroeder advised those who believe in victory over Russia to remember history

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder gave advice to those who believe a military victory over Russia is possible. He spoke about this in an interview with the Welt newspaper.

Schroeder urges to look into history books

During a speech at an event of the Swiss publication Weltwoche, Schroeder said that Russia cannot be defeated militarily. He advised those who believe otherwise to look into history books. The politician recalled that neither Napoleon nor Hitler managed to defeat Russia.

Russia’s victory over Ukraine could rewrite the history of the European Union, said the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen during her speech in the European Parliament (EP). “Russia’s victory will not only change the map, but also change the course of European history. Our union will never be the same,” she noted.

Former German Chancellor Names Way to End Conflict in Ukraine

Schröder also commented on the conflict in Ukraine and noted that the majority of Russians support President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the country’s citizens are convinced that “the West is using Ukraine only as the tip of a spear to bring Russia to its knees.”

According to the politician, Western countries underestimate the possible escalation of the crisis in Ukraine: it is the West that ignores Russia’s historically justified security interests. He also added that the EU should link support for Ukraine with demands that Kyiv present realistic scenarios for achieving peace. Schroeder is confident that the conflict should be resolved peacefully.

The politician had expressed this opinion before. In April, he called on the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) to more actively engage in developing diplomatic options for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. “I am firmly convinced that Putin is also interested in this,” he concluded.

Germany warns of risks of crisis escalation

A group of German Bundestag deputies from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region increases the risk of escalation of the conflict and reduces the likelihood of peace talks. Therefore, they asked the government whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces used German weapons there.

Earlier, Bundestag member Markus Faber said that Ukraine could use German tanks, including Leopard 2, on Russian territory. “The transfer of weapons to Ukraine means that Kyiv has the right to dispose of them as it sees fit,” he noted.

397 million euros Germany wants to send additional aid to Ukraine

In turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock predicted the end of Ukraine without Western support. At the same time, she assured that Berlin would continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv as long as the conflict continues. It is assumed that Germany intends to approve the transfer of an additional 397 million euros to Ukraine for military assistance.

Russia doubts peace talks will take place

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was hard to imagine reaching agreements with Ukraine given the situation in Kursk Oblast. He had previously noted that the special military operation in Ukraine would continue because it was the only way to achieve Russia’s goals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the expulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region a sacred duty of the Russian military. In his opinion, one should think about the people who are going through serious trials and suffering from terrorist attacks. “The entire country must do everything to support these people,” he urged.

Since August 6, there have been battles with Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. On the evening of September 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.